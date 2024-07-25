The 2024 edition of the 1XBET Cup, Nigeria’s foremost community football competition has entered a crucial stage.
Defending champions Shomolu/Bariga FC, who defeated Odion Ighalo FC 2-0 in the maiden edition last year, have been paired with Dosu FA, Collins Edwin FC, Team360 FC, and Ilupeju Pillars in Group B.
The draw ceremony, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos, was conducted by ex-internationals Victor Agali and Friday Ekpo.
The ceremony was also attended by a galaxy of retired soccer stars, including Wasiu Ipaye, Adeniji Shobande, Emmanuel Davies, and Godwin Okpara, as well as top media personalities.
This crucial phase of the competition is set to begin on 5 August at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, with a grand prize of N20 million at stake.
Format
The 20 teams that made it from the playoffs have been divided into four groups of five teams each.
Group A consists of FC Bethel, G12 FA, 11 FA, Gunners Link FC, and Wasola FC.
Group C includes Odion Ighalo FC, Young Strikers, Emiloju FC, Emajus FC, and Ikorodu Eagles FA.
Group D is made up of 36 Lion FA, Dominion Hotspur FC, Diadem Stallion FC, Royalty FC, and China Sunstars FC.
According to Tournament Director Waidi Akanni, the winners of each group will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals.
The second and third-placed teams will compete in a playoff to determine the remaining quarterfinalists.
Over 160 teams registered for this year’s championship, with 40 teams selected to participate in the preliminary knockout rounds.
Akanni, who is also the CEO of Match International Limited, the consultants to the championship, praised 1XBET, the sponsors of the championship, for their support.
“Despite the economic challenges, we are very happy this unique football competition is getting bigger,” the Tournament Director told journalists in Lagos.
On what to expect now that the draws have been concluded, he said: “We are going straight to the quarterfinal stage after the group stage.”
“The champions in each group automatically qualify for the quarter-final stage. We are going to conduct another fresh draw for the teams that occupy second and third positions in each group and play one another in the form of a knockout stage and winners among them would qualify for the quarter-final, making a total of eight teams in the quarter-finals.”
