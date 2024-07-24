Morocco signalled their intent to emulate Nigeria and Cameroon as African Olympic football champions with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Argentina on Wednesday, in the opening match of the Paris 2024 Games.

The Atlas Lions endured a dramatic conclusion to their encounter, with Argentina appearing to salvage a draw deep into stoppage time before a controversial offside decision overturned the goal and secured Morocco all three points.

The first half was a largely uneventful affair until the dying minutes when Morocco broke the deadlock. Ilias Akhomach’s clever backheel set up Oussama El Azzouzi, whose cross was converted by Soufiane Rahimi.

Morocco doubled their advantage early in the second half when Rahimi converted a penalty after Akhomach was fouled in the box. Argentina pulled one back through Giuliano Simeone, but despite a frantic late surge and 15 minutes of stoppage time, they were unable to find an equaliser.

Drama

The match descended into chaos when Argentina appeared to score a late equaliser.

The goal was initially allowed, sparking wild celebrations before being disallowed for offside after a lengthy VAR review.

The decision sparked angry protests from Argentine players and fans, leading to a lengthy delay before the game resumed behind closed doors.

Morocco’s victory sets up an intriguing tournament for the North Africans, who will be aiming to continue their impressive form and challenge for the gold medal.

Proud African history

Nigeria became the first African nation to win Olympic football gold in 1996, defeating Argentina 3-2 in the final.

Cameroon followed suit in 2000, overcoming Spain 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

