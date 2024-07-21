Manchester United are reportedly pushing hard to secure the transfer of highly-rated Arsenal youngster Chidozie Obi-Martin.

The 16-year-old Danish forward of Nigerian descent is expected to make a final decision on his future in a couple of days, having attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

The young striker has a Nigerian father, while his mother is Danish

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an agreement between United and Obi-Martin could be “imminent”.

He wrote: “Manchester United want to close Chido Obi Martin deal and pushing to get it sealed as soon as possible.

“Understand Chido will make his final decision in the next hours/days after visiting several clubs in the UK and Germany, it’s considered imminent.”

Martin’s impressive performances, including a record-breaking 10-goal haul against Liverpool’s U16s, have made him one of the most sought teenagers in the summer transfer window.

Explosive potential

Known for his blistering pace and clinical finishing, Obi-Martin offers an exciting attacking option.

Standing at 6’2″, he combines physical presence with technical skill, making him a versatile threat in the final third.

His ability to play across the front line adds further value, allowing him to seamlessly integrate into United’s long-term strategy.

Eligible to represent Denmark, England, and Nigeria internationally, Obi-Martin has already switched allegiances twice at the youth level. With a call-up to the Danish U17 squad and two goals in his first three appearances, he’s clearly demonstrating his talent on the international stage.

Already, the Red Devils have added Leny Yoro to their ranks, with experts describing the pursuit of Obi-Martin as a testament to United’s new focus on acquiring young talent.

