The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has confirmed that the 2024/2025 season will commence on 31 August.

Defending champions Rangers International will begin their title defence at home against newly promoted El-Kanemi Warriors, the reigning champions of the President Federation Cup.

At the NPFL Annual General Meeting (AGM), the club owners unanimously agreed to maintain the full 38-match league format, rejecting proposals for an abridged season.

Aside from the high-profile clash in Enugu, the other matchday 1 matches will take place one week after (7 & 8 September)

The other matchday 1 fixtures include newly promoted Ikorodu City’s challenging trip to face Kano Pillars.

Rivers United, under the guidance of coach Finidi George, will face a stern test against Bendel Insurance in Benin City.

Akwa United, narrowly escaping relegation last season, hope for a positive start when they visit Lobi Stars.

Elsewhere, Remo Stars begin their campaign away to Abia Warriors, while Beyond Limits will host Enyimba International in Ikenne.

Matchday 1 Full Fixtures:

Abia Warriors vs Remo Stars

Beyond Limits vs Enyimba

Rangers vs El-Kanemi Warriors

Lobi Stars vs Akwa United

Kwara United vs Niger Tornadoes

Bendel Insurance vs Rivers United

Kano Pillars vs Ikorodu City FC

Sunshine Stars vs Bayelsa United

Nasarawa United vs Shooting Stars

Plateau United vs Katsina United

