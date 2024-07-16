The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has confirmed that the 2024/2025 season will commence on 31 August.
Defending champions Rangers International will begin their title defence at home against newly promoted El-Kanemi Warriors, the reigning champions of the President Federation Cup.
At the NPFL Annual General Meeting (AGM), the club owners unanimously agreed to maintain the full 38-match league format, rejecting proposals for an abridged season.
Aside from the high-profile clash in Enugu, the other matchday 1 matches will take place one week after (7 & 8 September)
|
The other matchday 1 fixtures include newly promoted Ikorodu City’s challenging trip to face Kano Pillars.
Rivers United, under the guidance of coach Finidi George, will face a stern test against Bendel Insurance in Benin City.
Akwa United, narrowly escaping relegation last season, hope for a positive start when they visit Lobi Stars.
Elsewhere, Remo Stars begin their campaign away to Abia Warriors, while Beyond Limits will host Enyimba International in Ikenne.
Matchday 1 Full Fixtures:
Abia Warriors vs Remo Stars
Beyond Limits vs Enyimba
Rangers vs El-Kanemi Warriors
Lobi Stars vs Akwa United
Kwara United vs Niger Tornadoes
Bendel Insurance vs Rivers United
Kano Pillars vs Ikorodu City FC
Sunshine Stars vs Bayelsa United
Nasarawa United vs Shooting Stars
Plateau United vs Katsina United
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999