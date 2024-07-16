After leading England to back-to-back finals in the European Championships but failing to clinch the top prize, Gareth Southgate has decided to walk away and step down as manager of the Three Lions.

England were defeated 2-1 by Spain in a tightly-contested Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday, and that had led to calls for a new manager to take over the English team.

Rather than being sacked, Southgate has opted for a more honourable path of stepping down, leaving room for the appointment of another manager to steer the affairs of the England national team.

As reported by the Independent, there had been speculation Southgate would move on before the 2026 World Cup, which has even come much earlier.

Some new candidates are already emerging to replace Southgate, with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on the wishlist.

More details later…

