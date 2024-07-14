The best team at the UEFA Euro Championship, Spain, are champions again, and for the second consecutive final, England feel the pain and extend their 58-year wait for a men’s major tournament win.

The Gareth Southgate-led Three Lions’ hopes of securing their first-ever European Championship title were dashed as Spain emerged victorious in a topsy-turvy 2-1 win, claiming their fourth Euro Championship.

England had made a habit of scoring late goals but lost to a late goal from substitute Mikel Oyarzabal. Spain drew first blood through Nico Williams at the start of the second half, but England got back on level terms when Cole Palmer’s shot drew them level.

It is now 58 years and counting for England’s men as they chase glory, and it could be the end of the eight-year reign for Southgate. Marc Guehi’s header almost brought another equaliser, but Dani Olmo’s goal-line clearance ensured Spain were crowned kings of Europe for a record fourth time.

