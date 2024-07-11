At the CAF club draw on Thursday, three Nigerian clubs, Enugu Rangers, the 2023/24 NPFL champions, Remo Stars, who finished second, and El Kanemi Warriors, the President Cup winners, were drawn in the first round of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Enyimba drew a bye into the second round. This was because of their consistent performance in CAF games, which was similar to Rivers United last season.
A meeting with an old foe
Remo Stars, who have been on the continent for two consecutive seasons, will have revenge on their minds after they drew the Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat.
Remo Stars were close to earning the second round ticket before a 55th-minute strike from Joseph Gnadou dashed their hopes.
Both teams are to first meet between 16-18 August before the second leg a week later.
A soft landing for Rangers and El Kanemi
Enugu Rangers and El Kanemi Warriors seem luckier, as they drew non-Maghreb clubs during the first round. Unlike Remo Stars, Enugu Rangers will play against Comoros League leaders US Zilimadjou.
The Flying Antelopes return to the continent, having last participated in CAF matches since the 2019/20 season.
El Kanemi Warriors, who just gained promotion into Nigeria’s top-flight league, will face off against Beninoise club Dadje FC.
No Nigerian team has won an African club title since Enyimba won the CAF Champions League in 2004.
