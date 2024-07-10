For the first time in their history, England’s national team are through to the final of a major tournament on foreign soil.

The Three Lions achieved this in style coming from behind to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday night.

A dramatic late surge secured the win for the Three Lions.

Substitute Ollie Watkins became the hero, scoring a spectacular goal in the dying moments of the match (90th minute) to send England through to the final in Berlin.

The match

The match started with both teams pushing forward, but the Netherlands struck first.

Declan Rice’s misplaced pass allowed Xavi Simons to unleash a stunning shot that found the net, putting the Dutch in the lead early on.

Undeterred, England responded quickly. Kobbie Mainoo and Phil Foden spearheaded the attack, creating pressure.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

A controversial penalty decision in the 38th minute went England’s way.

Harry Kane’s initial shot was blocked by Denzel Dumfries, who went down in the process. After a VAR review, the referee awarded the penalty, which Kane converted coolly into the bottom left corner.

England dominated possession for the rest of the half, but the Dutch nearly retook the lead. Dumfries’ header rattled the crossbar, while Foden came close with a curling shot reminiscent of Lamine Yamal’s goal for Spain the night before.

Southgate’s substitutions

The second half was a tighter affair, with the Netherlands effectively stifling England’s midfield play. However, Gareth Southgate made decisive substitutions that proved crucial.

Cole Palmer’s introduction created space, and he found Watkins with a perfect pass.

The substitute striker lived up to his role, slotting home the winner and sending England to the final.

Historic feats

Watkins’ goal marks a historic moment in European Championship history, being the first winning goal scored by a substitute in the 90th minute of a knockout tie.

It was also a historical night for Gareth Southgate; with this victory, he has achieved another milestone.

He has now reached more major international tournament finals than all previous England men’s national team managers combined.

England now face Spain, who defeated France in the other semi-final, in a mouthwatering final on Sunday at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

