The first semifinal between France and Spain was an enthralling encounter, ultimately won by Spain 2-1, with all the goals coming in the first 25 minutes.

France took the lead through Kolo Muani, but Spain replied through 16-year-old history maker Lamine Yamal and got the winner through Dani Olmo.

Spain were forced into a change in defence after Dani Carvajal’s red card against Germany. His replacement was the 38-year-old Jesus Navas. Spain should have taken the lead in the fifth minute, but Fabian Ruiz headed over despite no pressure. France took their own chance three minutes later.

France captain Kylian Mbappé controlled a pass out to the left from Ousmane Dembélé and produced a cross for Muani to head past Unai Simon. Naval was then booked for a foul on Adrien Rabiot, who was about to release Mbappe on goal.

On the 25th minute, history was made. Yamal got a ball just outside the box, shifted as if to shoot, and then jinked to his left before curling a shot off the post past Mike Maignan. He became the youngest player ever to score at a major tournament.

Spain were in the ascendancy, and they took the lead four minutes later. Navas’ cross was headed into Olmo’s path, and the Spaniard produced an outrageous piece of skill that left Aurélien Tchouameni for dead before he powered a shot that hit Jules Kounde on the way in.

Theo Hernandez wasn’t booked for Yamal and went in late on the teenager by the touchline as Spain held on to their lead. The Spaniards scored with their two shots in the first half.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The second half started on a tense note for France, and they needed some luck not to fall behind a minute into the second stanza. Maignan came a long way out of his box to tackle Nico Williams, who had the run on the ball, but an outstretched foot got the ball off the Spanish winger.

Mbappe tried to sneak one past Simon at his near post before Tchouameni and Dayot Upamecano had headed chances, but they were straight at Simon. Navas went off injured and was replaced by Dani Vivian.

Didier Deschamps rang the changes in the 62nd minute. Eduardo Camavinga replaced Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann came on for N’Golo Kanté, and Bradley Barcola was sent on for Kolo Muani.

Hernandez had a shooting chance in the 75th minute, but on his wrong foot, he fired over. Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal were sent on by Luis de la Fuente for Olmo and Álvaro Morata, respectively, as Spain sought to shut up shop.

Olivier Giroud came on for his last France appearance before Mbappe had a run on goal in the 85th minute, but after cutting in on his right foot, he fired over. Spain held on for the four minutes that were added on by Slavko Vinčić of Slovenia to book their fifth UEFA Euro final berth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

