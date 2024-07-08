The Nigerian women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, are preparing for their upcoming Olympic appearance in Paris and a friendly match against reigning champions Canada has been pencilled down for the team.

The match will take place on Wednesday, 17 July, in Seville, Spain.

The Falcons, aiming to make a strong impression at the Olympics after a 16-year absence, will use the friendly match as a test against the best.

Canada secured the gold medal in Tokyo 2020, defeating Sweden on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Training in Spain

Currently, in a training camp in Seville, the Falcons are perfecting strategies for the Olympic Games.

As of Monday afternoon, Michelle Alozie became the latest arrival, joining the team already intensifying preparations.

Following the official announcement of the Olympic roster last week, the camp has come alive with most invited players present.

Team Administrator Mary Oboduku reported 12 players at breakfast, and two more are expected by Monday afternoon at their hotel.

“Training began on Sunday, and the atmosphere is positive,” Oboduku told thenff.com. “The players are excited and looking forward to the tournament.”

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade and first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie lead the current camp attendees. Joining them are goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, defenders Chidinma Okeke and Nicole Payne, midfielders Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne, Deborah Abiodun, and Jennifer Echegini, and forward Esther Okoronkwo.

Alternate players, goalkeeper Morufa Ademola and forward Gift Monday are also present.

Unfortunately, midfielder Halimatu Ayinde, initially shortlisted, has been ruled out due to injury.

With Alozie’s arrival, defender Osinachi Ohale remains the only expected arrival as of Monday afternoon.

The Falcons are aiming for a better performance than their previous Olympic outing in 2008, where they lost all three group-stage matches.

Olympics history

After it was first a demonstration sport in Atlanta in 1996, Women’s football became an official Olympic sport in 2000, with the Super Falcons making their debut under coach Ismaila Mabo when they participated in the Sydney Olympics.

While they fell short in the group stage against powerhouses like China, Norway, and the USA, the experience marked a significant step forward for Nigerian women’s football.

Their most successful Olympic run came in Athens 2004, where they reached the quarterfinals and ultimately finished a respectable 6th place.

With a new generation of talent and a hunger for success, the Super Falcons are determined to surpass their previous achievements in Paris.

