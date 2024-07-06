In a repeat of their previous game, England on Saturday fought back from a goal down to secure a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Switzerland and book their place in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Bukayo Saka emerged as the hero, cancelling out Breel Embolo’s opener and burying his penalty to atone for his Euro 2020 final miss.

The game remained tied 1-1 after extra time, forcing a nerve-wracking shootout.

Jordan Pickford stepped up to be the star, saving Manuel Akanji’s penalty before Trent Alexander-Arnold converted the winning spot-kick to secure a 5-3 victory and send England into a frenzy.

This marks England’s first shootout win after many heartbreaks over the past years.

The victory, which came on Gareth Southgate’s 100th game in charge, sets up a mouthwatering semi-final clash against either Turkey or the Netherlands in Dortmund next Wednesday.

Breel Embolo gave Switzerland the lead with 15 minutes to go in normal time, before a low, long-range drive from Saka drew the game level five minutes later.

The match was a stalemate throughout, with few chances created by either side.

In the extra-time period Xherdan Shaqiri almost scored directly from a corner, hitting the angle of post and bar.

Man-of-the-match

Saka was deservedly voted UEFA Man of the Match for the Switzerland vs England cracker and the Arsenal man said it is special for him.

“It was special. Last time we had a penalty shootout at the Euros, we all know what happened.

“I have faith in God to come back from something like that. Today, I took the chance and I’m happy.”

While England have progressed into the semi final, there’s are still a lot of question marks around their ability to claim the top prize in Germany.

