In a match marked by aggressive tackles and limited scoring opportunities, Spain triumphed over Germany with a 2-1 victory in Friday’s quarter-final match at the ongoing European championship, EURO 2024.

The winning goal came from Mikel Merino in the 119th minute, assisted by Dani Olmo, who had also scored Spain’s first goal. Despite Germany’s physical play, Spain secured the win and advanced to the tournament’s semi-finals.

Germany and Spain fielded their expected lineups, with Jonathan Tan replacing Nico Schlotterbeck in Germany’s central defence and Leroy Sane starting on the right flank. Spain’s lineup included teenage wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, with Alvaro Morata leading the line as captain.

The first incident was the early injury to Spain’s Pedri after a challenge by the retiring Toni Kroos. Germany employed aggressive tactics, engaging in many duels and tackles throughout the pitch. English referee Anthony Taylor bottled a decision to flash a first yellow card, with Spain’s manager Luis de la Fuente furious with the fourth official. The teenager was visibly distressed to go off with a thigh strain.

Pedri was replaced by Dani Elmo, who scored against Georgia in the round of 16. Williams had a chance in the 12th but dragged his effort wide. Finally, the referee showed the first yellow to Antonio Rudiger, who committed a foul on Olmo on the edge of the box as Spain started getting some passes together.

Fabian Ruiz had the next chance, which he skied. Then Germany got their first chance from a floated cross by Joshua Kimmich, which Kai Havertz could only direct at Unai Simon. That action woke up the German crowd. Aymeric Laporte then had a shot at goal that was comfortably saved by Manuel Neuer.

David Raum was booked for a late foul, and shortly after, Spain’s Le Normand followed him into the book. Rudiger found Havertz with a peach of a cross-field ball, but after Havertz took down the ball, he shot straight at Simon. Olmo tested Neuer from 25 yards as the tie ebbed and flowed. Another attempt from a distance came from Yamal, all straight at Neuer.

The second half started with some changes on both sides. Robert Andrich and Florian Wirtz came on for Emre Can and Leroy Sane. La Fuente sent on Nacho for the booked Robin Le Normand. Yamal found Morata near the penalty spot, but despite a good turn from the Atletico forward, he blasted his chance wide.

Six minutes into the second half, Olmo broke the deadlock with an assist from Yamal, the 16-year-old’s third of the tournament. A lovely move down the right and it was genius from Yamal to spot the advancing Olmo, who slotted past Neuer.

The Germans were now wide awake and started pushing Spain back. Julian Nagelsmann changed personnel. Maximilian Mittelstädt and Niclas Füllkrug replaced Raum and captain Ilkay Gündogan, who had a very quiet evening.

Andrich forced Simon into a save in the 70th minute, and Dani Carvajal blocked a goal-bound effort from Havertz as the Germans threw everything at Spain. Ferran Torres took down Jamal Musiala with a rugby tackle for an easy yellow card. Excellent play down the right; Fullkrug hit the post in the 77th minute.

Spain went all defensive in the 79th minute, as Williams and Morata went off for Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal. Simon was shown a yellow card for time-wasting, and then the Spain goalkeeper presented a scoring chance to Havertz, whose dinked shot was just a tad long. Veteran German forward Thomas Müller came on for central defender Jonathan Tah, with the host nation seeking rescue from the 2014 World Cup winners.

The pressure finally paid off in the 88th minute as Wirtz’s side-footed volley brought the home side level. What an assist from Kimmich, who leapt high at the back post to keep the move alive. Muller almost stole the win in the last seconds of added time as the match went into extra time.

Wirtz dragged an effort just wide in extra time as the Germans looked stronger and likelier to score. There were some penalty appeals in the second minute of the second half of extra time after Musiala’s shot caught Cucurella’s hand in the box, but the referee waved away the appeals.

Simon was on his toes to save a glancing header from Fullkrug with four minutes left on the clock. Nacho was injured and needed seconds to get back on his feet with the overwhelming German crowd in full voice.

But Spain got the winning goal with a header from substitute Merino after a good cross from Olmo. Germany poured forward, but it was all over for Germany when Fullkrug headed just wide in the third added minute.

Three-time champions Spain are through to their fifth Euro Championship semi-final.

