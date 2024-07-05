Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates have been sent packing from the ongoing Euro Championships in Germany.

After a barren 120 minutes of football, France emerged 5-3 winners over Portugal in the ensuing penalty kicks in Friday’s quarter-final contest in Hamburg.

Diego Costa, who saved three penalty kicks in Portugal’s Round of 16 triumph over Slovakia, looked ordinary in Friday’s shootout as all five French players buried the ball in the net.

Kylian Mbappe did not take a penalty in the shootout. He had to be withdrawn in extra time after appearing to have nose issues again.

Perfect five for France

It was Dembele who took first for France, and he sent Costa in the wrong direction.

Ronaldo stepped out for Portugal and also did the needful by also. scoring.

Next up for France was Fofana who brilliantly placed his effort right down the middle to keep France ahead.

Bernardo Silva made it 2-2 as he hit the ball straight into the roof of the net.

Kounde, who was quite brilliant for France in the defence, stepped up and also placed the ball into the top corner to make it 3-2 for France.

Then came the defining moment, substitute Jao Felix was saddled with taking the third kick for Portugal.

Felix beat the goalkeeper but his effort only rattled the post to the delight of the vociferous French supporters.

France took control as youngster Barcola calmly slotted his penalty home, making it 4-2.

Though Mendes kept Portugal alive with a perfect penalty straight into the top corner, making it 4-3, it was not enough to deny France passage into the semis, as Hernandez fired his penalty into the bottom corner to win the shootout 5-3 for France.

France will now play Spain in the semi-final after the Spanish team defeated host Germany in an earlier quarter-final encounter.

Ronaldo’s Legacy

While it’s the end of the road for Ronaldo and Portuguese teammates, the legacy of the 39-year-old remains.

Ronaldo started his journey in 2004 when he made his debut against Greece.

He matched Platini’s record of nine goals by the end of UEFA EURO 2016 and continued to make his mark by scoring five more goals in UEFA EURO 2020.

Ronaldo has also played in six EURO tournaments, including EURO 2024. He is the only player who has played in six EURO tournaments.

He has also played 30 games in the EURO finals, a feat no other player has achieved.

Ronaldo is also the only player to score three or more goals in multiple EUROs, scoring a total of five goals in EURO 2020.

