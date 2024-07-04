Nigerian footballing legend Finidi George has been unveiled as the new Technical Manager of Rivers United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

As reported by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the unveiling ceremony took place on Thursday, 4 July, at the Sharks Stadium, marking a homecoming for Finidi, who began his professional career at the club (then known as Sharks FC).

“I am thrilled to be here,” George said at the unveiling. “This is where I grew up. I left this place as a footballer, and I’m back as a coach. Rivers United is a big team, and seeing the results last season inspired me to come back and contribute.”

New Chapter

Finidi, a former right-winger for many top clubs and the Super Eagles, expressed his commitment to the team’s success.

“There are chapters you have to close, and new ones have to emerge,” he stated. “The target for a big team like Rivers is all about winning. We all want results, but we have to work towards it.”

His primary objective is to secure a continental spot for the club next season. “I’m not here for fun,” he asserted. “We will try our best.”

New challenge

This appointment comes just weeks after Finidi’s departure as head coach of the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles.

However, his coaching experience extends beyond the national level.

Before joining the national team, Finidi led Enyimba International to victory in the NPFL during his second season as their manager.

He hopes to replicate that success with Rivers United, who clinched the league title in the 2021/22 season.

Finidi’s return to Rivers United holds special significance.

A key member of Nigeria’s “Golden Generation,” he achieved international acclaim playing for clubs like Ajax and Real Betis.

However, his professional journey began in Port Harcourt with the club that has now transformed into Rivers United.

A fresh start for Rivers United

This appointment marks a new chapter for Rivers United as well.

The club finished a disappointing eighth in the recently concluded NPFL season – their worst performance in six years.

Finidi’s experience and leadership aim to propel them back to the top.

