The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers took place on Thursday, and Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn against Benin, led by their former coach, Gernot Rohr.
The two teams recently met in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Benin securing a 2-1 victory over the Super Eagles in June.
The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations took place in Johannesburg, resulting in 12 groups of four countries each. The tournament, set to run from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026 in Morocco, will feature 24 teams.
Nigeria, placed in Group D, will compete against Libya, Benin and Rwanda.
The Eagles are currently without a manager following Finidi George’s resignation after two World Cup qualifying matches. His team drew one and lost one to fall to fifth place in Group C of the CAF World Cup qualifying campaign.
The Nigeria Football Federation is looking for an expatriate to take over the reins and try to qualify for both the AFCON and the 2026 World Cup.
Defending champions Cote d’Ivoire are in Group G with Zambia, Sierra Leone, and Chad. The AFCON qualifiers will kick off in September 2024, with 23 teams vying for a spot alongside the host nation.
Group A: Tunisia, Madagascar, Comoros, Gambia
Group B: Morocco, Gabon, Central African Republic, Lesotho
Group C: Egypt, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Botswana
Group D: Nigeria, Benin, Libya, Rwanda
Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Liberia
Group F: Ghana, Angola, Sudan, Niger
Group G: Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Chad
Group H: DR Congo, Guinea, Tanzania, Ethiopia
Group I: Mali, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini
Group J: Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe
Group K: South Africa, Uganda, Congo, South Sudan
Group L: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi
