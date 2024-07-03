After weeks of speculation, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has unveiled the final roster for the Super Falcons’ Olympic squad in Paris.

Head Coach Randy Waldrum opted for a blend of experience and youth, with captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, and defender Osinachi Ohale joining the squad alongside star forward Asisat Oshoala.

Fourteen other players round out the final list, including defenders Oluwatosin Demehin and Michelle Alozie, midfielders Deborah Abiodun, Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe, and Toni Payne, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo, Chinwendu Ihezuo, and Uchenna Kanu.

Missing in action

Noticeably absent are veteran players Onome Ebi and Francesca Ordega. While initial reports suggested they were being pushed for inclusion against the coach’s wishes, both players denied involvement in such tactics.

Another notable omission is defender Ashleigh Plumptre, who is currently recovering from an injury. Plumptre, who switched allegiance from England to Nigeria, has quickly become a fan favourite due to her dedication and hard work with the Super Falcons.

This is a historic moment for the Super Falcons, marking their first Olympic appearance since 2008. With most of the current squad having never played in the Olympics, the dream of achieving this feat before retirement fuels their motivation.

Preparation itinerary

As announced by the NFF, the Super Falcons will begin preparations with a two-week training camp in Sevilla, Spain.

Players on holiday in Nigeria will join their home-based teammates and officials for a flight from Abuja to Sevilla on Thursday night. The rest of the squad and technical team will arrive on Friday.

Their Olympic journey begins on 25 July against Brazil at the Stade Bordeaux. They will then face Spain at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on 28 July, followed by their final group stage match against Japan at the same venue on 31 July.

This stadium holds a special place in Nigerian hearts, as it’s where the Super Eagles famously defeated Spain 3-2 in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Having edged out reigning African queens South Africa 1-0 on aggregate in the qualifying rounds, the Super Falcons are determined to make a strong showing at the Olympics.

