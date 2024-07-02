Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears when he missed a crucial penalty kick during extra time in Monday’s Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between Portugal and Slovenia.

He, however, had the last laugh as Portugal edged past a determined Slovenia on penalties to reach the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa emerged as the hero on the night for Portugal; saving all three kicks taken by the gallant Slovenia players.

The match itself was a tense affair, failing to produce any goals in regulation time. Ronaldo, a constant threat, had three free kicks fly off target, leaving penalties as the only way to decide the winner.

In the shootout, Costa became the star, saving all three Slovenian penalties. Portugal, on the other hand, were clinical with Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva all converting their spot kicks to secure a 3-0 victory.

They now face France in the quarter-final, a team that also secured a narrow victory on Monday.

A late own goal by Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen in the 85th minute was enough to edge France past their opponents 1-0.

Despite dominating possession, France has yet to score from open play in the tournament.

However, their overall dominance (19 shots to Belgium’s 5) saw them through to a meeting with Portugal in Hamburg on Friday.

