The reigning Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL champions Rangers International FC have bolstered their squad for the upcoming season with the signing of promising teenage striker Chimobi Igwilo.

Igwilo, who has terrorised defenders in the Rangers youth team, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract according to a press statement issued on Monday by the Flying Antelopes.

The young forward will challenge for a place in coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s squad, tasked with defending the league title and making a strong run in the 2024/2025 CAF Champions League.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” said the excited youngster. “I’ve always dreamt of wearing the famous Rangers jersey.

“I am humbled by this decision to hand me a contract and I hope to give my best in every situation to ensure that we succeed as a team.”

Rangers’ General Manager/CEO, Amobi Ezeaku is confident about Igwilo’s potential.

“He’s a special talent,” Mr Ezeaku said after the signing ceremony.

“The management is happy to have him put pen to paper for us to showcase his talent to the world.

“He has a lot that will be thrilling to behold when the new season commences.”

Worthy Champions

Rangers few weeks ago were crowned king of the Nigerian League for the eighth time.

Before this latest feat, Rangers’ last title win came in 2016 under Coach Imama Amapakabo.

Their other league titles were won in 1974, 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, and 1984; solidifying their position among Nigeria’s elite.

Only Enyimba with nine league titles are more successful than the Flying Antelopes.

