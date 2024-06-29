El Kanemi Warriors emerged victorious in the President Federation Cup final, defeating Abia Warriors 2-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on Saturday.
The hero of the match was Salihu Nasiru, who bagged a brace, one in each half, to secure the trophy for the Northerners.
Feisty contest
The high-stakes encounter got off to a tense start. A head collision between Daniel Wotlai and an El Kanemi player in just the 10th minute forced a brief stoppage for medical attention.
Thankfully, both players were able to continue, and the match resumed with renewed vigor.
|
Abia Warriors’ goalkeeper, Ali Ishaku, pulled off a stunning save in the 15th minute, denying Nasiru from the penalty spot.
However, Nasiru wouldn’t be deterred. In the 31st minute, he redeemed himself by expertly finishing Sha Biyar’s cutback, sending a precise shot into the top corner that left Ishaku with no chance.
El Kanemi continued to dominate, with Nasiru missing a golden opportunity for a one-on-one goal against Ishaku in the 40th minute.
Despite their dominance, Abia Warriors’ defence held firm, keeping the score at 1-0 going into halftime.
Second half
The second half mirrored the first, with El Kanemi controlling the tempo. Nasiru doubled the lead in the 68th minute, displaying his exceptional skill and determination with a simple tap-in from a Gimbal Ajiji cutback.
Abia Warriors desperately pushed for an equaliser, but El Kanemi’s defence remained resolute. Goalkeeper George Abine made a crucial save in the 65th minute to deny Sunday Megwo’s attempt. Risilanu Ismail’s header in the 84th minute sailed over the bar, marking the final gasp for Abia Warriors as El Kanemi celebrated their historic 2-0 victory.
This win marks a significant moment for El Kanemi Warriors, who had previously struggled in the competition.
Nasiru’s outstanding performance earned him a well-deserved Man of the Match award.
