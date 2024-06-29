Rivers Angels emerged victorious in the President Federation Cup final, defeating Naija Ratels 1-0 on Saturday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.
The lone goal came from Blessing Okpe, who calmly converted a penalty awarded in stoppage time of the first half.
The spot-kick was given after Naija Ratels defender Adebayo Jumai handled the ball inside the box. Okpe’s clinical strike beat goalkeeper Faith Omilani and proved the winner.
Rivers Angels’ triumph, their ninth overall, has now ended their six-year drought, having last won the Female Federation Cup in 2018.
Their previous victories were in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Head coach Whyte Ogbonda praised his team’s resilience and tactical discipline, crediting their hard work and determination for the historic victory.
Naija Ratels put in a spirited performance, but a resolute Rivers Angels defence ultimately thwarted their efforts.
Goalkeeper Omilani made several crucial saves to keep the scoreline close.
This victory holds special significance for Ogbonda, who previously guided Ibom Angels to runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018, both times losing to Rivers Angels.
He finally secured his first National Cup title as head coach.
Blessing Okpe’s performance throughout the tournament earned her the Most Valuable Player award, adding to her winning penalty.
Rivers Angels’ Agatha Thompson was also recognised as the competition’s best goalkeeper.
The President Federation Cup, a premier women’s football competition in Nigeria, witnessed intense battles.
Both finalists, Rivers Angels and Naija Ratels, had hard-fought victories in the semifinals, showcasing the high level of competition.
