The 2024 UEFA Euro Championship round of 16 matches promises to be exciting, with the likelihood of more than half of the eight matches being decided on penalties. This prediction is based on the quality and psychology observed in the last group matches, where caution and fear were dominant factors.

Many still consider France, led by the masked Kylian Mbappe, as top favourites, even though the first-round results did not fully support this view. Defending champions Italy needed a 98th-minute equaliser to raise their flag in the second round, and their manager, Luciano Spalletti, has shown signs of struggling under the pressure of expectations.

Discussing England’s performance might seem redundant, but the less said about Gareth Southgate’s unfolding endgame, the better.

Welcome to the round of 16; a stage filled with intrigue and high expectations.

Round of 16 Matches

29 June 2024

Switzerland [19] vs. Italy [10], Olympiastadion, Berlin

Germany [16] vs. Denmark [21], Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

30 June 2024

England [5] vs. Slovakia [45], Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Spain [8] vs. Georgia [74], RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

1 July 2024

France [2] vs. Belgium [3], Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf

Portugal [6] vs. Slovenia [57], Waldstadion, Frankfurt

2 July 2024

Romania [47] vs. Netherlands [7], Allianz Arena, Munich

Austria [25] vs. Turkey [42], Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Match Previews

Italy vs. Switzerland

The round of 16 kicks off on Saturday. Italy, ranked No. 10 by FIFA, faces a confident Switzerland team, ranked 19. The Murat Yakin-led side showed composure in the first round and came through unbeaten. However, history favours the Azzurri, having won 10 of their 23 meetings, with their last defeat to the Swiss occurring over 30 years ago.

Italy manager Spalletti expects his players to be more relaxed after qualifying from a tough group, while Switzerland’s recent performance against Italy gives them hope. Expect a tight match that could be decided on penalties, favouring Italy.

Germany vs. Denmark

Germany will be under pressure from Denmark on Saturday. Julian Nagelsmann’s team went through a tough group phase, especially their last game against Switzerland, which should have prepared them for the Danish challenge. Historically, matches between these two teams have been close, and this one is not expected to be different.

Head-to-head

02/06/21 FRI Germany 1 – 1 Denmark

06/06/17 FRI Denmark 1 – 1 Germany

17/06/12 UEC Denmark 1 – 2 Germany

11/08/10 FRI Denmark 2 – 2 Germany

27/03/07 FRI Germany 0 – 1 Denmark

15/11/00 FRI Denmark 2 – 1 Germany

Nagelsmann believes the group stage taught his team to deal with different pressures. “So we have dealt with all types of matches. It’s important to get to learn how to overcome difficult situations.” Denmark have historically proven to be a tough opponent and the head-to-head comparison indicates another close match on Saturday.

England vs. Slovakia

In a normal scenario, there should be no cause for concern for Gareth Southgate and his players against Slovakia. However, England’s performance in Germany has been lacklustre, with only two goals scored and one conceded and Slovakia, led by Francesco Calzona, will provide a stern test.

Calzona is one of five Italian managers in the round of 16 and he has firsthand knowledge of playing against English sides. What will Southgate do? Continue with his flawed experiments or be bold and give some new faces the chance to show they can play?

Whichever side Southgate twists to on Sunday, it will still be an endgame scenario for the England manager and his players. Lest we forget, England cannot afford to be ousted on penalties!

Spain vs. Georgia

This is the most mismatched game in the round of 16, with Spain ranked 66 places higher than Georgia. The Crusaders, led by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, have been impressive in their group matches. However, if Spain scores first, it could be a long day for Georgia. They will need to defend well and capitalise on counter-attacks to stand any chance.

France vs. Belgium

This is the tightest encounter according to the rankings. Both teams have not lived up to their top rankings, with France dealing with off-pitch issues and Belgium struggling with their defence.

Didier Deschamps looked jaded. Tension about the coming elections in France, Mbappe’s broken nose and the colour of his mask, and the cooling of the relationship between Deschamps and Antoine Griezmann have been top of the news.

For the Belgian side, the challenge has been getting Romelu Lukaku on the scoresheet after having three goals disallowed for marginal calls. Belgium’s blundering and aged defence line will also be put under pressure by France’s rapid attackers on Monday. This match could go either way and may be decided by fine margins.

Portugal vs. Slovenia

This is another seemingly lopsided encounter, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal heavily favoured. However, Slovenia’s recent performance, including a win against Portugal in March, suggests they can be tough opponents. This match could also go to penalties if Portugal’s offensive struggles continue.

Romania vs. Netherlands

Despite the Netherlands’ higher ranking, their performance has been underwhelming. Romania has shown they can compete, making this another match that might be decided on penalties.

Austria vs. Turkey

This could be the most exciting match of the round of 16. Austria, well-drilled and technically sound, face a flair-filled Turkey side. If Austria score first, they could dominate, but if Turkey score first, expect a resilient fight from Austria.

Conclusion

The round of 16 matches is set to deliver drama, excitement, and possibly numerous penalty shootouts. With historical rivalries and current form playing significant roles, each match will be a test of resilience and strategy.

