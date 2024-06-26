After a blistering career in football, which saw him playing at the very highest level at the World Cup for Nigeria and at the Premier League as a club player, former Nigerian international Osaze Odemwingie has achieved a new milestone by becoming a Professional Golfers’ Association, PGA- certified golfer.

This feat marks a significant transition for the former football star, who has now joined the ranks of those who successfully made the switch from the football pitch to the golf course.

Speaking during his graduation, Odemwingie expressed delight at moving from a team sport like football into an individual sport like golf, and he also spoke highly of the life lessons he has learnt on the way to becoming PGA certified.

In a video which has since gone viral on X, Odemwingie said: “I am really proud of myself and my friends that are graduating as well

It’s a long journey, I fell in love with the game, I played a lot of pro-ams as an amateur . I am coming from a football background where I had a decent level of achievement in a group sport now it’s a different sport sometimes you can be lonely in golf, just you and your caddie if you have one.”

While golf could be a lonely sport, the camaraderie spirit at PGA is really cherished by Odemwingie

“… but the PGA itself feels like a family, and seeing what the PGA professionals enjoy the moment the opportunity came my game became as good as an average pro.

“I passed the playing ability test and I was accepted into the programme and I was as excited as I am today (graduating). It is motivating in itself being around people who want to achieve new things .”

Odemwingie said he considers it a worthwhile experience going through the PGA as the lessons learnt will make him a better man and also pass on to his children.

A stellar football career

Aside from his laudable feats playing in Russia and France, Odemwingie had an illustrious football career, playing for top-tier clubs like West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, and Cardiff City in the English Premier League, where he netted 30 goals.

He also represented the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, at major tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations, World Cup and even at the Olympic Games, where he proudly won a medal for Nigeria.

For the national team, Odemwingie earned 63 caps and scored 11 goals. His impressive skills on the field earned him a reputation as a pacey and skillful winger.

Inspirational transition

Odemwingie’s journey to becoming a PGA-certified golfer is an inspiration to many. He discovered his passion for golf during his football days and has since dedicated himself to mastering the sport.

His hard work and dedication have paid off, as he has now joined the ranks of professional golfers.

Not alone

Odemwingie is not the only skilful athlete to have made the transition from football to golf. Other notable examples include Chelsea legend Andriy Shevchenko, who has been an avid golfer and has participated in several professional golf tournaments.

Gianluca Zambrotta, the ex-Italian footballer and World Cup winner, has also pursued a career in golf, competing in various tournaments and events.

Lately, Gareth Bale has also been making waves on the golf course after announcing his retirement from football after an illustrious career with the Welsh national team and majorly with Real Madrid.

