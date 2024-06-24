Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju expressed confidence that Nigeria’s Super Eagles can still qualify for the 2026 World Cup with determination, hard work, and seriousness.

Adepoju told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the players need resilience and must focus on winning all their remaining matches to secure a spot at the world soccer event.

“First, the players need to stay calm, unite, and commit to winning all the upcoming matches,” Adepoju said. “The team needs to focus and find a way to move forward and qualify for the next tournament.”

The Eagles began their qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw at home against Lesotho, followed by another 1-1 draw away to Zimbabwe last November. These matches were under the management of Jose Peseiro.

In June qualifiers under Finidi George’s short tenure, the Eagles drew 1-1 with South Africa in Uyo and lost 2-1 away to Benin. This left the team fifth in Group C, trailing behind Lesotho with five points and the trio of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Benin, each with seven points.

Adepoju urged the team to play with unity and patriotism in their remaining matches, avoiding division and enmity in the camp. He also called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to provide the necessary support to motivate the players.

“The NFF needs to act swiftly to unite the players and bring out their best for the next World Cup,” Adepoju added.

To address the Eagles’ recent struggles, the NFF announced hiring a foreign coach. Finidi George, appointed head coach in April, resigned after learning of this decision.

The next round of qualifiers is scheduled for March 2025, with the Eagles set to travel to Kigali to face Rwanda on March 17 and host Zimbabwe a week later.

NAN

