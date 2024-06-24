The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that the grand finale of the country’s oldest Cup competition, the President Federation Cup, will now take place in Lagos.
According to a statement by Ademola Olajire, the NFF’s head of communications, this year’s final will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, on 29 June
Mr Olajire also stated that the federation had earlier scheduled the competition for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, adding that it opted for Lagos because of its football history.
”Earlier scheduled for Abuja (which would have seen the city host the final for the first time in the competition’s history), the NFF have opted for the good old venue on Lagos Island, which hosted the final of the competition consecutively between 1945 and 1972.
|
”First known as Association Ground, then as King George V, and later as the Lagos City Ground, the venue later became known as the Onikan Stadium after it was rebuilt in the 1980s. It became known as Mobolaji Johnson Arena in 2021,” he stated.
This year’s grand finale will see Rivers Angels confront Naija Ratels in the women’s event, and in the men’s event on Saturday, Abia Warriors will take on El-Kanemi Warriors.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999