The final matchday of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season was a rollercoaster ride, with surprises and heartbreak unfolding across various centres.

Ten matches saw a flurry of goals, with seven home wins, two away victories, and a single draw, bringing the total to a thrilling 29. The biggest prize, however, was continental qualification.

Enugu Rangers, already crowned champions, finished the season on a high with a 2-1 victory over relegated Gombe United in Jos.

They’ll be joined on the continental stage by Remo Stars and Enyimba.

Remo Stars secured their place with a convincing 2-0 win against Katsina United, while Enyimba’s fate hinged on a dramatic late surge.

League top scorers Chijioke Mbaoma and Alade Balogun delivered last-minute strikes to snatch the third continental spot from the clutches of Shooting Stars.

Sporting Lagos falls, Bayelsa United survives

Sporting Lagos’ dream debut season in the NPFL ended in heartbreak at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

A solitary goal by Christian Pyagbara for Shooting Stars in the 37th minute condemned them to relegation back to the NNL.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa United celebrated survival with a crucial 2-0 victory away at Bendel Insurance. Ekeson Okorie opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, and Garando Tekena doubled the lead thirty minutes later, securing their place in the top flight for another season.

