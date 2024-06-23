Nigeria has been drawn in Group A for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. The Flamingoes, Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, qualified for the Mundial by defeating Liberia 6-1 on aggregate.

The draw was held on Saturday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and the hosts will kick off the tournament against Ecuador on 16 October while the Bankole Olowookere-led Flamingoes will begin their quest for the title with a match against New Zealand on the same date.

The New Zealand team is participating in the tournament for the eighth time and has a bronze medal show (2018), just like the Nigerian team, which took bronze in the last tournament in 2022.

The Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña, was in attendance at the draws ceremony conducted by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza, who was accompanied by Dominican athlete and mountaineer Thais Herrera and Canada-born Mexico youth international Tatiana Flores.

Herrera told her compatriots, “I am the living example that you can achieve your dreams. So, keep up the good work. I am looking forward to seeing those amazing games.”

Herrera is the first Dominican woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Nigeria, a consistent participant in the U-17 World Cups since the inaugural event in 2008, has a commendable track record. With the exception of the 2018 edition, they have been a part of every tournament. In their previous six appearances, they have reached the quarterfinals three times (in 2010, 2012, and 2014) and the semifinals once in 2022. In the 2022 edition, they were defeated by Colombia in a nail-biting match that went to penalties. However, they bounced back and secured the bronze medal by defeating Germany in another thrilling penalty shootout.

