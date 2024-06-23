The Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Disciplinary Committee has issued a revised decision regarding the recent Oriental Derby clash between Rangers International and Enyimba International.

This comes after Enyimba FC appealed against the hefty sanctions imposed by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Committee findings

The committee confirmed that the match venue exceeded capacity, reportedly admitting 70,000 spectators in a 32,000-seat stadium.

It was also established that Enyimba FC contested a penalty awarded to Rangers International in the 95th minute, leading to disruptions.

Enyimba players (numbers 10, 27, and 6) confronted the Assistant Referee One (AR 1) following the penalty call.

Fans further escalated the situation by encroaching onto the field and chasing match officials.

Enyimba FC officials acknowledged the unacceptable behaviour of their players and supporters.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Revised Decisions

As contained in a press statement issued Saturday night, the NFF committee upheld the N1 million fine imposed on Enyimba FC for failing to control their players, officials, and supporters.

However, due to insufficient evidence, the committee overturned the N5 million fine for disrupting the live broadcast and the N1 million fine for throwing objects onto the field.

The committee, however, supported the other sanctions imposed by the NPFL, which included awarding three points and three goals to Rangers International due to Enyimba’s refusal to continue the match (as per NPFL Framework and Rules Article 13.26).

Both the N1 million fine for Enyimba FC’s encroachment onto the field (as per NPFL Framework and Rules Article 13.19) and the N2 million fine for the match disruption and discontinuation (as per NPFL Framework and Rules Article 13.24) were upheld.

All parties retain the right to appeal these decisions.

The controversial derby

On Sunday, 9 June, a “controversial” penalty deep into stoppage time marred what could have been a memorable day for the NPFL.

The Oriental Derby between Rangers and Enyimba dominated discussions in the Nigerian football space.

Aside from the banter between the two teams, fans were more excited than ever, and they were all looking forward to an epic clash at the 30,000-seater Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, fondly called the Cathedral.

Matchday pictures and videos from the Coal City were electrifying. The stadium was filled to the rafters, and reports suggested that a larger crowd couldn’t even make it into the arena.

As expected, that potential title decider was keenly contested, and the first half ended in a barren draw.

The second half was heading the same way but deep into stoppage time, the referee made a brave call.

In the 98th minute, Enugu Rangers were awarded what appeared to be a correct penalty.

Godwin Obaje, having received a cross from his teammate in a goalscoring position, was pulled down by Pascal Eze.

Instead of allowing the hosts to take the penalty kick, Enyimba players staged a walkout, and fans encroached on the pitch, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of many fans who had been waxing lyrical about the NPFL and its potential to attract fans to the stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

