President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, will be present at the New Zaria Road Stadium in Jos on Sunday to present the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) trophy to the 2023/24 champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu.

Mr Gusau headlines a distinguished list of guests expected at the event, where the champions, who secured their eighth Nigerian title by defeating Bendel Insurance 2-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium last weekend, will face relegated Gombe United FC in a match of contrasting emotions.

The Savannah Scorpions of Gombe United are preparing for life in the Nigeria National League, while the Flying Antelopes, the 1977 Africa Cup Winners’ Cup champions, will represent Nigeria in the prestigious CAF Champions League for the first time since 2017.

The champions have announced plans to fly their squad, along with the trophy, back to Enugu from Jos aboard a chartered aircraft after the game. Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, is also expected to attend the ceremony.

Currently sitting on 67 points, the Antelopes aim to reach the 70-point mark with a win in their final game on Sunday, according to the club’s CEO, Ameobi Ezeaku.

Rangers were emphatic 4-1 winners in the reverse fixture at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, with goals from top scorer Godwin Obaje (2), Chidiebere Nwobodo, and Kenechukwu Agu.

