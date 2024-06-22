The last matchday of the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League season is poised to be electrifying, with two crucial matches taking centre stage in Ibadan and Benin.

Instead of the usual title or continental spot battles, the spotlight is on the relegation dogfights.

Shooting Stars would have a face-off against Sporting Lagos in Ibadan, while Benin will have a simultaneous derby showdown between Bendel Insurance and Bayelsa United.

Both Sporting Lagos and Bayelsa United are in a fight to escape relegation. Sporting Lagos have 46 points and sit in 17th place, the last relegation spot, while Bayelsa United are in 15th place with 47 points.

These two matches epitomise the drama and suspense unfolding on Sunday in the Nigerian top-flight league.

The League so far

With the last 10 games set for Sunday, 370 matches have been played by 20 teams in the league, producing 822 goals. Doma United recently joined Heartland and Gombe United as the latest teams relegated from the NPFL.

Enugu Rangers have been crowned champions with a match to spare, while Chijioke Mbaoma of Enyimba leads the goalscorer charts with 16 goals, one ahead of Sikiru Alimi of Remo Stars.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Four games to watch

An important south-west derby in Ibadan

One of the biggest derby games in the league is set for Sunday in Ibadan between Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Sporting Lagos. Similar to the oriental derby between Rangers and Enyimba two weeks ago, this match holds significant stakes.

Shooting Stars will aim for a perfect home finish to secure a continental spot, while Sporting Lagos is fighting to avoid relegation. The previous encounter in Lagos was a tightly contested affair that ended 2-2 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan.

However, the stakes are much higher for both teams come Sunday. Sporting Lagos might not replicate their previous scoreline against the Oluyole Warriors, who have a crucial prize to fight for as they pray for results to go their way in Aba.

The best result for Sporting Lagos is either a win or a draw, at least while hoping for a defeat for Bayelsa United in Benin. A point or three will save Sporting Lagos from relegation. However, this permutation is far from assured.

Plateau United seek to deny Enyimba in Aba

Shooting Stars need Plateau United to get at least a draw against Enyimba in Aba, while they need to get all three points against Sporting Lagos to get a continental ticket.

Enyimba need all three points to be assured a third-place finish while Plateau United in fifth with 58 points, need all three points and a mishap for Shooting Stars in Ibadan to secure a continental spot.

The last time Plateau United picked up a point in Aba was in 2022 under Fidelis Ilechukwu. With an impressive away record this season, they could give Enyimba a tough challenge.

Enemies may become friends in Benin

The derby in Benin between Bendel Insurance and Bayelsa United at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium also promises drama.

Unlike the Ibadan derby, Bendel Insurance have nothing at stake. This makes it easier for Bayelsa United to escape relegation compared to Sporting Lagos. Bendel Insurance and Bayelsa United may need to under-handedly collaborate to ensure a favourable result for Bayelsa United.

The permutations are many, but it will take a large luck swing for Plateau to rise from fifth place to third, by playing away in Aba.

Rangers to celebrate in Gombe

One venue free of permutations is the Pantami Stadium, where 20th-placed club Gombe United will host league leaders Enugu Rangers.

Before Gombe United head to the second tier, they will witness the champions play and see the trophy celebration at their stadium. This game in Gombe holds little significance as both teams already know their fate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

