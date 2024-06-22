Finidi George’s resignation as the Super Eagles’ manager after just one month raises significant concerns about the integrity and functionality of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

While Finidi may have made errors in his two matches, his departure underscores deeper issues within the NFF and the apparent ineptitude in running the game.

True patriots prioritise serving their country and adding value to the people. However, when politicians lead, their focus often shifts to maintaining power, sometimes at the expense of the nation’s well-being. This contrasts with the ideal scenario where patriotic leaders prioritise the nation’s interests.

In a politically charged environment, Finidi’s resignation might be the rare instance where a patriotic Nigerian official chose integrity over personal gain. While his potential mistakes should be noticed, it’s crucial to recognise the NFF’s deficiencies and the broader issue of political self-interest hindering national progress.

As Israelmore Ayivor might have advised Finidi, “Say ‘no’ to corruption; it does not fit you! Say ‘no’ to bad leadership; you don’t fit there. Say ‘no’ to immorality; it will only fake you! Be bold to say ‘no’ if that will take your breakfast away; you will get a sweeter lunch pack for compensation sooner!”

A Yoruba proverb about gifting a goat and its tether emphasises the importance of providing complete support. For the NFF, this means establishing a solid foundation for all national teams. Finidi George’s resignation serves as a wake-up call, offering valuable feedback. The question remains whether the Ibrahim Gusau-led NFF will heed this message.

Reports suggest that the NFF hired a foreign technical adviser after a meeting with the Minister of Sports Development. However, Finidi claims he was assured of his continued role after addressing some concerns but later discovered the NFF’s decision to seek a foreign adviser, which led to his resignation. The NFF’s failure to communicate this decision for 48 hours left Finidi with no choice but to resign.

This situation highlights Finidi as a man of integrity who refused to play politics with his career or the national team.

NFF’s ineptitude and choice of coaches

Finidi’s resignation follows the common practice of managers being held accountable for team failures. While players have significant influence, they should not dictate decisions. Kunle Soname, the owner of Remo Stars and Beyond Limits FC, expressed in an interview with Pooja Media that he would not have appointed Finidi if he were NFF president.

“Look, there are too many things that we don’t see that might be happening behind the scenes, but if I were the president of the Federation—would I have taken that decision? Maybe not!

“Not to hire… not Finidi as a person, but to hire a local coach. I would not. For now, I don’t think a local coach can do this job with the way we are set up. For now. A very personal opinion, and I can be wrong. But with the benefit of the doubt with what has happened, it’s turning out that maybe it’s true.

“Of course, I am not saying other coaches cannot do it, but if it were my decision, I would take a foreign coach.”

The Bible says, “In the mouth of two or three witnesses shall every word be established.”

The NFF, in its various configurations, has been unable to shed the image of ‘No Future Ambition’ (NFA).

Ex-Super Eagles forward Victor Anichebe wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “… the whole Federation is a complete and utter mess, completely clueless, lack foresight, no clue about football, what was their hiring process? Does anyone even know? Nepotism at its finest.

“How can results be achieved with a leaderless bunch at the helm? The whole organisation needs to be disbanded and started again,” Anichebe concluded.

Victor Osimhen’s recent outburst also suggests a lack of authority given to the coach’s position by the NFF, highlighting political interference behind the scenes.

This raises whether Osimhen would dare criticise his club manager so openly without facing consequences. For emphasis, Jadon Sancho’s similar actions against Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag led to ongoing repercussions.

Finidi voiced concerns over players resuming camp late. However, the NFF should have addressed these issues but made him the scapegoat for poor results.

A Yoruba adage says, “The cane used to beat the old wife is in a place to beat the new wife.” This implies that everything will remain the same with the new coach. The reality is that local coaches will continue to be treated like second-class citizens, as seen in the cases of greats like Stephen Keshi and Shuaibu Amodu.

Moreover, the experiences of foreign coaches such as Clemens Westerhof, Jo Bonfrere, Philippe Troussier, Bora Milutinovic, Thijs Libregts, Berti Vogts, Gernot Rohr, and Jose Peseiro will likely be repeated as long as the NFF remains unchanged.

