The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped eight places in the FIFA rankings since the last update on 4 April. During this period, the Eagles struggled in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, drawing 1-1 with South Africa on 7 June and losing 1-2 to Benin on 10 June.
Following these setbacks, their new manager, Finidi George, resigned after the Nigeria Football Federation announced its intention to hire a new foreign technical adviser.
In Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire each improved one spot, while Senegal dropped one spot.
The Atlas Lions are the highest-ranked African team at No. 12, followed by Senegal’s Teranga Lions at 18, Egypt’s Pharaohs at 36, the African champions Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire at 37, and the Super Eagles rounding out Africa’s top five at 38.
According to the FIFA release, “the top three, however, remain unshakeable. Argentina (1st) retains their place at the summit, with France (2nd) and Belgium (3rd) hot on their heels. But there is movement behind them, as Brazil (4th, up 1) and England (5th, down 1) swap places.
“Meanwhile, Portugal (6th), the Netherlands (7th), and Spain (8th) consolidate their spots in the top ten, while Croatia (9th, up 1) overtake Italy (10th, down 1), who nonetheless hold onto a place among the leading pack.”
These rankings are expected to change further this month, with the Euro Championship and Copa America taking place.
