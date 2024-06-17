After the Super Eagles’ disappointing performance in the recent World Cup qualifiers, former player Emeka Ezeugo, a member of the 1994 World Cup squad, has spoken out about the need for significant changes within Nigerian football.

He views Finidi George’s departure as just one step in a series of necessary reforms to improve the trajectory of Nigerian football and increase the chances of qualifying for future World Cups.

News broke on Saturday afternoon that Finidi has left his role as the Super Eagles manager following the 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in a World Cup qualification game.

This came after the pair of results the Super Eagles picked up during the past international break, a 1-1 drab affair against South Africa in Uyo two weeks ago before Benin pulled up in Abidjan a few days later to snatch a 2-1 victory, their first ever against Nigeria, more or less, leaving them rooted to the bottom of their world cup qualification table just shy of basement country Zimbabwe.

Ezeugo on the NFF management

However, Ezeugo believes the malaise the team is currently embroiled in isn’t complex to deduce, and the fixation should start with a massive clearout that doesn’t forgive even the NFF president Ibrahim Gusau and the Sports Minister John Owan.

“I will repeat it: the problem is much greater than Finidi. His leaving doesn’t change much. The sad thing is that the wrong people are running Nigerian football, and nothing will ever get better. We’re barely reaping what we’ve sowed,” Ezeugo told SportsBoom.

“I want to talk to President Tinubu directly, for he alone can change the trajectory of Nigerian football, starting with the sports ministry. It will begin with getting the right sports minister, filling NFF with people with sports management expertise, and employing coaches with great leadership qualities and technical and tactical know-how. He doesn’t have to be ignorant of what football means to Nigerians. That’s why I must enlighten him first.”

“Most Nigerians are ignorant of the fact that football is our country’s favourite thing, the sole uniting force of nature.”

On how capable Finidi was for the team

While Ezeugo feels the installation of the former Enyimba gaffer Finidi George to lead the national team reeked of incompetence on the part of the NFF, he reiterated that they are no good and it was merely a case of Finidi accepting the proverbial poisoned chalice.

“No doubt. Finidi showed up through the backdoor like the foreign and local coaches of the past. His severe lack of leadership quality has let him down big time. Watch him again when he was actively playing, and you will notice immediately that he lacked leadership qualities. That sh*t let him down.

“I was in the Green Eagles eight years before Finidi, Taribo West, Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Sunday Oliseh, Emmanuel Amunike, and Victor Ikpeba came into the national team. I took these players under my wing.

“But let’s not forget that he [Finidi] didn’t choose himself. Crooked and grossly corrupt football administrators selected him, and the consequences of their actions remain theirs.”

While the Super Eagles will return to action in March 2025, there have been unconfirmed speculations in the media even before Finidi’s departure that the NFF is currently flirting with the idea of hiring a foreign technical adviser for the national team. Following the newest development, that is essentially the case now.

