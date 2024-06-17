Two Nigerian footballers, Chidera Ejuke and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, are poised for significant transfers this summer.

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Dele-Bashiru is set to move from Turkey to Italy, while Ejuke has finalised his transfer to Sevilla in La Liga.

Ejuke, who has earned eight caps for the Super Eagles, has been on loan from CSKA Moscow to Belgian side Royal Antwerp. The 26-year-old winger/forward played 21 matches for Antwerp last season, contributing three goals and four assists.

Ejuke last played for the Eagles in September 2022. Sevilla’s official website announced the transfer, “Our first summer signing has arrived in the form of Nigerian international Chidera Ejuke.

“Born in Zaria, Ejuke is right-footed and has most recently been deployed on the left wing, although he has played in all attacking positions throughout his European career, which began in 2017 with Valerenga.”

The other major transfer involves new Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who scored against South Africa in the last World Cup qualifiers.

The 23-year-old trained at the Manchester City Academy before moving to Sheffield Wednesday in 2021. In 2023, he joined Hatayspor on a free transfer but is now set for a lucrative move to Lazio in Italy.

Romano states, “Lazio are closing in on a deal to sign Fisayo Dele-Bashiru for a €7m fee. It’s now time for medicals and final steps. Hatayspor has given the green light for the Lazio target to leave, as reported by @resatcan_ozbdak.”

Dele-Bashiru played 39 times in all competitions last season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.

