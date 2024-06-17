Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has congratulated Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on winning the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title with a game to spare.

On Sunday, the congratulatory message followed the team’s 2-0 victory over Bendel Insurance Football Club at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

A goal by Kenechukwu Agu in the 33rd minute and a second in the 65th minute by Chidiebere Nwobodo handed the Fidelis Ilechukwu-coached team their eighth league title and second since 2016.

Their closest rivals, Remo Stars and Enyimba Football Club, lost their match-day 37 fixtures, 1-2, against Sunshine Stars and Sporting Lagos.

This left the Flying Antelopes with 67 points and a four-point lead with a game to go.

Reacting to the development, Mr Mbah said Rangers’ title win and display on the pitch were a clear, exciting reenactment of the greatness Enugu State was known for.

He assured that his government would commit more resources toward sports development in the state.

“I can tell you that the government and people of Enugu State are very excited. What we have witnessed here this evening is the reenactment of the greatness that Enugu is known for.

“Part of what I said to the players before the match started was that they weighted history on their shoulders because they were walking the path legends had walked and that it was incumbent on them to deliver.

“I’m so excited again that this has happened.

“Indeed, our tomorrow is here. It is again part of connecting the dots in the sports sector. As you already know, we want to be number one in everything we do.

“So, we have zero tolerance for failure or mediocrity, and our work ethic is impeccable,” Mbah said.

He said the state would continue on that trajectory, ensuring they had a good reward system, motivating the players to go all out and bring back the trophy.

On sports infrastructure, he said, “You would attest to the fact that getting our pitch back in shape immediately we assumed office to enable Rangers to lay their home matches here at The Cathedral was a huge motivation for the players.

“But I want to assure Enugu people they have not seen anything yet. As you know, our goal is a total turnaround of the sports industry in the state.

“This includes the sports infrastructure, building world-class facilities, and upgrading existing ones to a world-class standard.”

