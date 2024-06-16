Football legend Kanu Nwankwo praised the launch of the Charity Champions Cup, whose inaugural edition took place over the weekend at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Charity Champions Cup, an initiative of the Attom Foundation, aims to raise funds and awareness to help at least 10,000 Nigerians, particularly the elderly, address vision problems like refractive errors, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday’s match, Kanu, who, alongside his former Arsenal teammate Sol Campbell, coached Team Attom to a 4-1 victory over Team Celebrities, said he was proud to be part of such a worthy cause.

“It’s a football match to raise awareness for the Attom Foundation, which helps people with eye problems,” Kanu explained. “Because it’s a good cause, you can see all these big names and players are here today to support [Attom] and make sure the foundation can succeed.”

Kanu, whose philanthropic work through his Heart Foundation is well-known, expressed his willingness to support the Attom Foundation further.

“He’s [Attom] just starting,” Kanu said. “We need to advise him, encourage him, and show him the way. I love being involved in such initiatives. I went to Uyo for the Ekong Foundation, and today, it’s the Atom Foundation. Any foundation with a good cause, I’ll be a part of it.”

Kanu jokingly attributed his team’s convincing win to the “Arsenal touch.”

“If you look at my team, both the head coach and assistant coach are former Arsenal players,” he said. “So, we had to bring a little bit of Arsenal magic. We’re happy to play in the Champions Cup again next year.”

Iheanacho is the top gun, as Attom scores

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero of Saturday’s Charity Champions Cup match at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Iheanacho was a constant threat to the opposing team, led by former Super Eagles captain Jay-Jay Okocha. His impressive performance included a brace and creating the penalty that secured his team’s fourth goal. Attom also registered his name on the scorers’ sheet in the match that ended 4-1 in their favour.

Ironically, Jay-Jay Okocha’s team boasted a lineup of current and former Super Eagles players alongside other international football stars. The team included Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Kenneth Omeruo, South African legend Mark Fish, and many others.

Despite controlling the pace of the game for much of the match, their efforts were hampered by missed opportunities.

Iheanacho’s team benefited from a strong midfield duo of Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and former Arsenal player Emmanuel Eboué. Their squad also included former Chelsea player Claude Makelele, comedians AY and Sabinus, and other celebrities.

The event was a lively occasion, graced by notable music stars like Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Brother Shaggi, and several other top celebrities.

