Dele Ologbese, immediate past Vice Chairman of Ondo State Football Association, has described the resignation of Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Finidi George, as a welcome development.

Ologbese said his resignation would pave the way for the appointment of a more experienced tactician.

“It will not be good if Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2026 World Cup,” Ologbese told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Saturday in Akure.

NAN reports that Finidi had faced heavy criticisms after a series of poor results in the South Africa and Benin Republic World Cup qualification matches.

Finidi led the Super Eagles to play 1-1 against South Africa before losing 2-1 to Benin Republic.

With three points from four matches, the Super Eagles are second from the bottom in their group for the World Cup qualifiers.

NFF had announced its resolve to appoint a foreign Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks, ahead of the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

Finidi's exit will pave the way for a better tactician

Ologbese said the NFF leadership seemed to be toying with the Super Eagles World Cup qualification bid with the initial appointment of Finidi.

“His resignation from the important job will pave the way for the appointment of a better tactician who will pilot the Super Eagles to the next World Cup.

“It will not be good for Nigeria’s image as a soccer power in Africa to lose out of the World Cup in two consecutive times.

“So, Super Eagles need a high-flying gaffer at this time who commands the respect of the team to prosecute the remaining six matches in group C.

“With the resignation of the coach the ball is in the court of the apex football body and sports ministry to do the needful,” he said.

According to Ologbese, the country’s failure to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup means no excuse will be acceptable for not appearing in the next edition.

“The sports ministry and NFF must do everything humanly possible to ensure that Super Eagles win all their outstanding six matches.

“A versatile and highly experienced coach who understands Nigeria’s football terrain should be appointed to handle the Super Eagles,” he said.

