Finidi George, former head coach of the Super Eagles, has attributed his resignation to the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to hire a foreign technical adviser.

Details from his resignation letter, published by The Eagleonline, reveal Finidi’s willingness to stay on despite the team’s underwhelming performance in his initial official matches.

He expressed confidence in his ability to get the Eagles back on track, even amidst their precarious situation due to a winless qualifying campaign.

Finidi’s tenure began with a challenging 1-1 draw against South Africa in Uyo.

Hopes for a quick turnaround were dashed by a disheartening 2-1 defeat to Benin in Abidjan, further complicating the Super Eagles’ position in Group C with only three points after four games.

“While the recent qualifying results haven’t been ideal,” Finidi wrote, “I remained committed to guiding our World Cup qualification campaign back on course.”

Deal Breaker

However, the NFF’s decision to appoint a foreign Technical Adviser indicated a lack of confidence in Finidi’s ability to secure the team’s World Cup qualification.

This move proved to be a deal breaker for Finidi, who was barely two months into his contract.

“Given the recent changes to the technical crew,” Finidi stated, “I believe it’s time for me to step aside.”

Despite his brief tenure, Finidi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

“I am writing to inform you of my decision to step down as head coach of the Super Eagles. This decision is made in light of the recent changes to the team’s technical staff. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire NFF leadership, the sports ministry, and the Nigerian people for the chance to serve as the Super Eagles’ head coach. Please be assured of my unwavering support for the team, and I wish us all the best in the future,” he wrote.

Decorated player

A decorated player himself, Finidi was part of the revered ‘Golden Generation’ that triumphed in the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and captivated audiences during Nigeria’s debut at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

He amassed 62 caps for Nigeria, participating in both the 1994 and 1998 World Cups. His trophy cabinet boasts gold, silver, and bronze medals from the 1992, 1994, 2000, and 2002 AFCON tournaments.

Finidi is also one of the very few Nigerian players to have lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Prior to his appointment as manager of the national team, Finidi managed Enyimba International in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), leading them to the NPFL title in his second season.

