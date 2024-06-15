The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) enters its penultimate stage with crucial matchday 37 fixtures this weekend.

Two teams have already been relegated, and the fight for survival intensifies for Doma United, Sporting Lagos, Bayelsa United, and Sunshine Stars.

The weekend’s biggest story revolves around the possibility of Rangers FC clinching the title with a game to spare. Their fate hinges on their match against Bendel Insurance and the outcome of the “Southwestern derby” in Akure.

Sunshine Stars battle for survival

Sunshine Stars desperately need a win over Remo Stars, to avoid relegation. Currently in 15th with an outstanding game, they can’t afford complacency. Victory would provide a crucial buffer zone before their next match against fellow strugglers Doma United.

For Remo Stars, the game presents an opportunity to repeat their feat from two seasons ago, potentially derailing Rangers’ title charge with a win.

However, historically, Sunshine Stars hold the upper hand, having lost only once to Remo Stars in their eight meetings. Manager Kennedy Boboye’s tactical prowess could also prove decisive for Sunshine Stars.

“Our last home match this season is crucial for obvious reasons, I urge the fans to come out In large numbers and cheer us to victory, on our part we shall deliver,” Boboye declared ahead of the crunch clash.

Sporting Lagos faces an uphill battle

Sporting Lagos’ hopes of avoiding relegation took a severe blow with their home defeat to Plateau United last Wednesday. Their next match against Enyimba at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena is crucial, with the fixture expected to draw a large crowd and be broadcast live on StarTimes Beta Sports 244 Channel.

Sporting Lagos’ dream of replicating Giwa FC’s invincible home record from two seasons ago has vanished. To escape relegation, they realistically need six points from their remaining games.

However, their away fixture against Shooting Stars, who are unbeaten in their last three home games, appears daunting. A loss on Sunday could potentially relegate Sporting Lagos, especially if they fail to maintain composure against Enyimba.

Doma United seeks lifeline in Katsina

Katsina United has little riding on their upcoming match against Doma United. However, Doma United desperately needs a win to climb out of the relegation zone. Currently, in 18th with 43 points, any points gained from Katsina could significantly alter the relegation picture.

Shooting Stars dare Bayelsa United in Yenegoa

A draw between Bayelsa United and Shooting Stars in Yenagoa could offer Sporting Lagos a lifeline in the relegation battle. Bayelsa United sits just one point above Sporting Lagos. A win against Shooting Stars would potentially secure them another season in the top flight.

However, Shooting Stars’ recent form suggests they are capable of stealing a point, potentially boosting their own continental ticket aspirations. This match will also be televised live on StarTimes Beta Sports 244 Channel.

