Nigeria’s U17 girls, the Flamingos, have secured their ticket to the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals after defeating their Liberian counterparts 2-0 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

Nigeria had earlier defeated Liberia 4-1 in Monrovia in the final round, first leg encounter, bringing the aggregate to 6-1.

Chidi Harmony opened scoring for Nigeria three minutes into the game, when she outplayed the Liberian defence to put the ball beyond the goalkeeper, Makula Konneh from a Shakirat Moshood crossing.

Peace Effiong was close to scoring in the 17th minute while Moshood hit the crossbar in the 18th from 20 yards and also missed a goal from a close range 10 minutes towards the end of first half.

Chidi made it two in the 58th minute when she when she placed the ball beyond Konneh’s reach as Nigeria seized the ball from a defensive slip-up by the visitors.

The 8th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals will be staged in the cities of Santiago de los Caballeros and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic on Oct. 16 to Nov 3.

(NAN)

