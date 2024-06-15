Nigeria’s U17 girls, the Flamingos, have secured their ticket to the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals after defeating their Liberian counterparts 2-0 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday.
Nigeria had earlier defeated Liberia 4-1 in Monrovia in the final round, first leg encounter, bringing the aggregate to 6-1.
Chidi Harmony opened scoring for Nigeria three minutes into the game, when she outplayed the Liberian defence to put the ball beyond the goalkeeper, Makula Konneh from a Shakirat Moshood crossing.
Peace Effiong was close to scoring in the 17th minute while Moshood hit the crossbar in the 18th from 20 yards and also missed a goal from a close range 10 minutes towards the end of first half.
|
ALSO READ: UPDATED: Benin defeat Nigeria in crucial World Cup qualifier
Chidi made it two in the 58th minute when she when she placed the ball beyond Konneh’s reach as Nigeria seized the ball from a defensive slip-up by the visitors.
The 8th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals will be staged in the cities of Santiago de los Caballeros and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic on Oct. 16 to Nov 3.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999