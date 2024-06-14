Football legends from across the world have arrived in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja for the maiden edition of the Attom Charity Champions Cup billed to take place on Saturday, 15 June, at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

The Charity Champions Cup, an initiative of the Attom Foundation, aims to raise funds and awareness to help at least 10,000 Nigerians, particularly the elderly, address vision problems caused by refractive errors, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma.

Leading the star cast of legends is the Arsenal quartet of Emmanuel Eboue, Robert Pires, Sol Campbell and the gangling Kanu Nwankwo who were all part of the unforgettable Invincibles.

Other confirmed legends for the charity match include Mark Fish (South Africa), Dida (Brazil) and Nigeria’s Austin JayJay Okocha.

Speaking with journalists at a press briefing at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, ahead of Saturday’s spectacle in Abuja, Eboue said he was particularly delighted to be in Nigeria even as he called on residents of Abuja and its environs to turn out enmass to see their superstars live, having only seen most of them only on the tv screens.

“We are here to make people happy. Some people see us on TV but they have never seen us in real life. We are here to tell them we are here. We want them to come to the stadium tomorrow (Saturday) and see us. It’s good to meet them. I’m here with my brothers to make people happy so please tell them to come tomorrow and they will see us,” Eboue declared.

Apart from the foreign stars, a long list of past and present Super Eagles players are also on board to contribute their quota to the laudable initiative.

Those in town include Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheancaho, Joseph Yobo, Vincent Enyeama, Wilfred Ndidi, Chidozie Awaziem and a host of others.

Speaking at Friday’s media parley ahead of Saturday’s show, Omeruo commended the organisers for their drive to give back to the society while also calling on fans to come out and cheer up their stars

Omeruo said “…This is a very important day for Nigeria and also for my brother and friend. He (Attom) is someone who has always supported people and when they mentioned this to me a long time ago, I saw it as very important because I as a person, I’m concerned about doing something for the blind because there are a couple of them my foundation contributes to. ”

“When the founder, Attom Yahaya, told me the idea behind this, I was excited and it’s actually in my city as well, Abuja, so why won’t I be here? And it’s good to be here, I’ve not seen some other celebrities, JJ is here, Kanu is here and it’s important to have them. I will be ready tomorrow, I don’t know if I would be on the pitch as a goalkeeper because I’m still recovering.

“I will also want to thank the organisers of this event and I hope and pray that it will be a success today and also tomorrow. Thank you. Abuja come out and support and have fun,” Omeruo added.

Joining the football superstars for action are some of the country’s celebrities like AY Makun, Mr Macaroni, Kaffy, Shaggy, Brain Jotter and many more.

