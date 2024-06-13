Sunday’s NPFL clash between Sporting Lagos and Enyimba is shaping up to be a nail-biter, with both teams battling for their lives at opposite ends of the table.

The match, airing live on StarTimes Beta Sports Channel 244 at 4 p.m. on Sunday, will have major ramifications for the relegation battle and the title race.

Sporting Lagos, the league’s newcomers, are in dire straits. Winless in their last four matches, including a midweek home defeat to Plateau United, they desperately need a result to claw their way out of the relegation zone.

Enyimba, the reigning champions and two-time African champions, are also feeling the pressure.

Despite their pedigree, a recent loss to Enugu Rangers and a draw against relegation-bound Bayelsa United have dented their title aspirations.

A win is crucial to keep pace with the league leaders.

The previous encounter between these two sides ended in a 2-0 victory for Enyimba, but Sporting Lagos will be banking on their top scorers and midfield maestros to turn the tide.

Enyimba, boasting a strong squad with proven goal scorers and creative midfielders, will aim to dominate possession and exploit any defensive frailties.

With their backs against the wall, Sporting Lagos will likely adopt a defensive approach, relying on counterattacks to catch Enyimba off guard.

Enyimba, on the other hand, will look to control the tempo of the game, utilising their experience to break down the opposition’s defence.

The stats don’t favour Sporting Lagos, who have scored fewer goals and conceded more than Enyimba.

However, the unpredictability of football means anything can happen on matchday.

