After narrowly missing out on winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles will hope to get it right at the next edition of the biennial football tournament billed to take place next year in Morocco.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, it highlighted that in exactly three weeks, the Super Eagles will know their opponents in the qualification race for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Next year’s tournament in Morocco will be the 35th edition of Africa’s flagship football championship.

Preliminary stage survivors Chad, e-Swatini, Liberia and South Sudan will join 44 others for the draw that will be held at the SuperSport studios in Johannesburg, South Africa in the afternoon of Thursday, 4 July.

The 48 countries will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams each, with the top two teams in each pool qualifying directly to the finals in Morocco.

The first two games of the qualification series will take place in the FIFA window in September (2nd – 10th), with two other matches in the window in October (7th – 15th) and the final two games in the November window (11th – 19th).

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are three-time champions but their last triumph was in 2013, in South Africa.

