The Nigeria Premier Football League(NPFL) season is nearing its conclusion, and matchday 36 fixtures provided a mixed bag of surprises and upsets across various venues.

In the nine games decided, 28 goals were scored, two away wins, a draw and six home wins were recorded.

Sporting Lagos and Gombe United suffered home defeats, while Heartland of Owerri became the second team to be relegated from the NPFL after losing 4-1 to Remo Stars in Ikenne.

Ogunbote defeats former club

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Gbenga Ogunbote-led Shooting Stars defeated Enugu Rangers by a lone goal.

A first-half strike from Christian Pyagbara in the 12th minute kept 3SC’s push for a continental ticket on track.

The game in Ibadan was one of the fixtures beamed live by the NPFL official broadcasters StarTimes on their Beta Sports Channel 244.

Heartland relegated from the NPFL

The fight to shrug off relegation ended for Heartland of Owerri on Wednesday as they were thrashed 4-1 by Remo Stars in Ikenne.

With the heavy defeat in Ikenne, the Naze Millionaires joined already relegated Gombe United as the second team to be sent packing from the top flight.

In the 14th minute, Remo Stars broke the jaws of their opponents with Stanley Joseph’s curler that went past Heartland’s goalkeeper.

And while the visitors were seeking an equaliser, they conceded the second goal in the 38th minute. Franck Mawuena scored from Imo Ikemdinachi’s cross.

The game didn’t change its momentum for the Millionaires in the second half, as they conceded two more goals within 45 minutes.

Firstly, Stanley Joseph scored his brace in the 69th minute, but Heartland pulled one back 10 minutes later.

However, the consolation goal was ineffective as Jide Fatokun scored the fourth goal in the 92nd minute.

First home defeat for Sporting Lagos

Sporting Lagos’ hope to escape the relegation waters was dashed as they lost for the first time at home to Plateau United. The defeat sent Sporting Lagos to the 17th position with 43 points.

The Noisy Lagosians were kept mute for the most duration of the game as the Peace Boys subtly kept their host unrest with two first-half goals.

Izuchukwu Chimezie gave the Peace Boys an early lead in the third minute, and just before the first half ended, Bernard Mundi doubled the lead.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Alukwu scored the hosts’ only consolation goal in the 69th minute.

Northern derbies

At the Ilorin township stadium, the northern derby between Kwara United and Kano Pillars ended 2-0 in favour of the Afonja Warriors.

First and second-half strikes from Dehinde Ibrahim and Ejeh Isaiah, respectively, sent the Afonja Warriors to the 11th position behind Kano Pillars, who are in the 10th position.

In another Northern derby in Kaduna, Niger Tornadoes defeated Lobi Stars 3-2.

The Ikon Allah boys scored two quick goals before the half hour mark from Clinton Jeptha and Bashiru Usman respectively.

However, John Lazarus pulled one back in the 42nd minute for Lobi Stars.

But the hosts restored their two-goal lead at the hour mark via Ernest Chidiebere’s strike.

Other games

Elsewhere in Aba, Enyimba title chase was reduced as they were held by Bayelsa United in a 1-1 draw.

Downpours accompanied the southern derby between Bendel Insurance and Rivers United in Benin as the game interrupted for about 30 minutes.

After the break, the game continued as Bendel Insurance defeated Rivers United 2-1 to jump to the seventh position with 53 points.

