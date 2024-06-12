The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is set for some thrilling midweek fixtures as we enter the final stretch of the season.

The battle between historic rivals, Shooting Stars (3SC) of Ibadan and league leaders Rangers is top on the cards on Wednesday.

This match carries immense weight for both sides, with Rangers vying for their 8th NPFL title and a coveted continental spot, while 3SC aim to spoil their party and secure a continental qualification themselves.

Currently leading the table with 64 points, Enugu Rangers have been dominant all season. However, their quest for the title won’t be a walk in the park.

Shooting Stars, sitting comfortably in fourth with 56 points, are a formidable force with a passionate home crowd behind them.

While the Lekan Salami Stadium is expected to be filled with passionate fans, others nationwide can watch this explosive clash on StarTimes Beta Sports 244 Channel.

In the reverse fixture, Rangers secured a 2-0 victory over 3SC.

Though Shooting Stars have historically struggled against southeastern clubs, they will hoping for revenge against the Flying Antelopes.

This clash promises an electric atmosphere, with both sets of fans expected to create a spectacle in the Lekan Salami Stadium.

3SC’s management has assured fans of adequate security measures to handle the anticipated crowd.

Race for continental slots intensifies

While Rangers hold the lead, Enyimba and Remo Stars remain close behind with 60 and 59 points respectively.

This midweek encounter is crucial for all teams vying for the top three positions, which guarantee continental competition spots.

The title race remains wide open. Enugu Rangers need to avoid defeat in their remaining three games to secure the championship and the N150 million prize money.

Both Enyimba and Remo Stars, however, are eager to recoup after disappointing losses last weekend and remain in the hunt.

NPFL finding its groove

As veteran analyst Mitchel Obi pointed out, the NPFL is finding its rhythm with a nail-biting title race and a growing fanbase.

He said: “This league has a nail-biting edge and as the final stretch sharpens at both the top and bottom echelons, it is fair to say that our league is gingerly finding its true groove and fans can’t wait to toast to their champion.”

This midweek promises exciting action and unexpected twists as teams face relegation-threatened opponents.

Enyimba will battle Bayelsa United, while Remo Stars take on Heartland.

More than ever, every point is crucial, and teams will fight tooth and nail to secure their desired positions.

