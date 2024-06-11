The Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, has demanded a detailed technical report from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the Super Eagles’ disappointing results in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

This is contained in a statement by Diana-Mary Nsan, the Special Assistant to the minister on Media.

The Eagles managed to secure only one point from a possible six, following a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Uyo and losing 2-1 to Benin Republic in Abidjan in its third and fourth game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

These results leave the Super Eagles with just three points from a possible 12.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction with the results, especially considering the support the NFF had received from the Federal Government.

“The recent results are unacceptable, in spite the immense support from President Tinubu and the high expectations of Nigerian football fans, the Super Eagles have underperformed.

“The NFF must provide a comprehensive technical report explaining the reasons behind this poor showing, and give cause why there mustn’t be consequences for the disappointment,” he said.

Mr Enoh emphasised that Nigerian football fans demand and deserve answers and accountability from the NFF.

“Our supporters are passionate and devoted. They deserve an explanation for why our national team has not been performing to the expected standards since after the last AFCON,” he said

NAN

