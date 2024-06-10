The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed anger at the mix-up by the Beninoise Football Federation in playing the old Nigeria national anthem before Monday’s FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Abidjan.

NFF’s Head of International Competitions, Dayo Enebi Achor, said the NFF handed a recording of the new national anthem of Nigeria to the Benin FA authorities at the Match Coordination Meeting in Abidjan on Sunday evening.

“We gave them the recording of our new national anthem, only for them to play the wrong one at the beginning of the match. We protested strongly, and insisted that the Super Eagles would not start the second half until the new national anthem of Nigeria was played.”

The Benin FA authorities eventually played the new national anthem of Nigeria before the commencement of the second half of the match.

