Nigeria’s Super Eagles face a crucial encounter against Benin Republic’s Cheetahs on Monday in their quest for a first win in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The game is billed to take place at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, with kickoff set for 5. p.m. (Nigerian Time)

Following a frustrating 1-1 draw with South Africa last Friday in Uyo, the Eagles are eager to get their campaign back on track as they are currently second from bottom in Group C with three points- having drawn all three games in the series.

Rohr flavour

Aside from the crucial three points at stake, Monday’s match in Abidjan has another twist with Gernot Rohr, the former Nigeria coach dismissed by Amaju Pinnick, now leading Benin.

Having endured a barrage of criticisms after the stalemate against Bafana Bafana, Super Eagles Head Coach Finidi George is eager to silence his critics with a win in Monday’s outing.



According to the former Ajax star, Nigeria will approach the game against Benin with utmost seriousness as they seek their first three points in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“We are going to approach the game with every seriousness. The match against South Africa that is gone. We have learnt from it. We just have to get ourselves to have that fantastic second half that we had [against South Africa].If we can start that way tomorrow [now today], I think we have a chance.” Finidi declared in his pre-match press parley.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Finidi is not alone in his businesslike approach to Monday’s game; his players, including Alex Iwobi, also talking tough despite the fond memories the former Arsenal star had under the tutelage of Rohr while he was in charge of the Super Eagles.

“Abidjan, training done, game tomorrow [now today], big, big game. We bumped into Gernot Rohr; nice seeing him and his staff; nice seeing he looks well, too. But tomorrow [now today] is war,” Iwobi declared.

This encounter promises excitement. Rohr’s history with Nigeria adds spice to the fixture, with the Eagles determined to prove a point against their former manager.

Historically, Nigeria has always dominated Benin, winning their last four meetings. Benin’s sole victory in the last five encounters came in 2017 via a penalty.

The familiar Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, which hosted some of Nigeria’s successful 2023 AFCON matches, could be a key factor. Aiming to extend their dominance, Nigeria hopes to capitalise on home comforts.

Team News

Dele-Bashiru, who rescued a point against South Africa, is a doubt for the match due to a knock sustained during the game. Coach Finidi George will assess the injury’s severity.

Samuel Chukwueze, returning from action with AC Milan, is expected to be fully fit and potentially start after his 24-minute cameo in the previous match.

Following their 1-0 victory over Rwanda, Benin is expected to maintain a similar starting lineup for their upcoming match against Nigeria.

Dokou Dodo, the hero who secured the winning goal against Rwanda, is a strong candidate to retain his midfield spot.

Up front, Steve Mounie remains the primary attacking threat. He’ll likely spearhead the offense, flanked by wingers Junior Olaitan and Jodel Dossou.

A clean bill of health from the Rwanda match further strengthens the case for continuity. With no reported injuries, Coach Rohr may opt to field a familiar lineup against their West African neighbours.

With Nigeria running out of lifelines in their ambition to make the 2026 World Cup finals after three consecutive draws, Finidi will hope his players find their bearing fast to be decisive enough at La Felicia on Monday.

The Super Eagles undoubtedly have superior quality than their opponents but must execute optimally to notch their first victory at the fourth time of asking.

However, under Rohr, Benin are beginning to believe in their abilities to cause an upset against three-time African champions Nigeria.

While they’ve shown improvement recently, overcoming the Super Eagles remains a significant challenge only 90 minutes of football will determine the outcome.

Possible starting lineups

Benin

Dandjinou; Moumini, Hountondji, Tijani, Kiki; Dodo, D’Almeida, Imourane; Dossou, Mounie, Olaitan

Nigeria

Nwabali; Tanimu, Awaziem, Bassey, Osayi-Samuel; Chukwueze, Yusuf, Ndidi, Iwobi; Boniface, Lookman

Prediction

Benin 1-2 Nigeria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

