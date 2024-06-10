Victor Osimhen, Napoli FC and Super Eagles forward sensation, made history as he staved off competition from teammate Victor Boniface, Robert Mizo of Bayelsa United and Emeka Obiora of Enyimba International FC to emerge the Striker of the Year and King of the Pitch for the third straight year at the Nigeria Pitch Award.
This development makes him the first player to achieve this feat on the platform of the prestigious football awards.
Asisat Oshoala, the African Football Queen, was voted the Queen of the Pitch ahead of Rasheedat Ajibade of Atlético de Madrid Femenino and Chiamaka Nnadozie, the Paris FC Goalkeeper.
The Award Ceremony began with a very colourful, energetic and exciting dance from the Akwabio Cultural Group.
|
Leading the long list of dignitaries were Ibrahim Gusau, president of the Nigeria Football Federation; Mohammed Sanusi, the General Secretary of the Federation; CP Patrick Ateyero, the CP Sports of the Nigeria Police Force who stood in for the Inspector-General of Police, Nigerian Ex-international and the 1997 CAF African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba and many others.
Credible Award
The NFF President reiterated the Federation’s support for the Nigerian Pitch Awards while hailing organisers for the transparency and credibility displayed in the award process.
Speaking on the award process, Mr Oluwadare, the SIAO representative, stated that voting for the 2023 edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards commenced on Monday 11 December 2023 and closed on Friday, 19 January 2024. ‘The results’, he noted, ‘passed through 3 levels of scrutiny: They were collated and reviewed by a team set up specifically to handle this process … A second level of verification was done by another independent unit and’ thirdly ‘Quality Control’s Arm of the firm completes the rigorous but exciting exercise’.
Organisers honoured IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police who pioneered the introduction of football as an event in the finals of the 14th BIPOGA in Ibadan in February 2024.
Also honoured were John Momoh, chairman and CEO of Channels for the Channels Kids Cup initiative and Ibrahim Gusua, the NFF President.
In the Goalkeeper of the Year category, Ojo Olorunleke emerged as the winner ahead of Amas Obasogie of Bendel Insurance FC and Kayode Bankole of Remo Stars.
Ola Aina, Nottingham Forest FC and Super Eagles left full-back, was voted Defender of the Year, while Alex Iwobi emerged Midfielder of the Year ahead of Wilfred Ndidi.
Super Eagles Manager Finidi Goerge was voted the Coach of the Year 2023 for his exploits while he was Coach of Enyimba International FC, where he led the team to finish top of the NPFL league.
MTN Nigeria was voted Best Corporate Sponsor of Football 2023 as the brand saw off competition from GTI Financial and Nigeria’s sports betting giant, Bet9ja.
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, was voted the Football Friendly Governor of the Year, while Lagos State emerged the State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme in the country in 2023.
The highly competitive Sam Okwaraji Award for commitment to developing Nigerian football for 2023 went to Kunle Soname, the chairman of Remo Stars.
Full Result
Goalkeeper of the Year
Ojo Olorunleke – Enyimba FC
Defender of the Year
Ola Aina – Nottingham Forest FC –
Midfielder of the Year
Alex Iwobi – Fulham FC
Striker of the Year
Victor Osimhen – Napoli FC
Queen of the Pitch
Asisat Oshoala – Bay FC
King of the Pitch
Victor Osimhen – Napoli FC
Team of the Year
Enyimba International FC
Coach of the Year
Finidi George – Enyimba FC
Sam Okwaraji Award
Kunle Soname – Chairman, Remo Stars
State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme
Lagos State
Football Pitch of the Year
Godswill Akpabio Int’l Stadium
Football Friendly Governor of the Year
His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Lagos State
Best Corporate Sponsor of Football Award
MTN Nigeria
Sportsmanship Award
Hon. Kunle Soname – Chairman, Remo Stars FC
Football Journalist of the Year – Print
Johnny Edward – Bold Sports
Football Journalist of the Year – TV
Mozez Praiz – Supersport
Football Journalist of the Year – Radio
Anthony Bekederemo – Brila 88.9 FM
Football Journalist of the Year – Online
Tobi Adepoju – Oganla Media
