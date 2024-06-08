Bright Omokaro, ex-Super Eagles International, says players in the national team need to have more rigorous training together, to qualify for the 2026 World Cup..

He spoke against the backdrop of the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo, on Friday.

Omokaro said that the Super Eagles needed more time to play and train together, for better performance.

According to him, the last match was not too bad, but the team could display more skills and adopt an effective pattern to defeat their opponents.

“Though the players played very well individually, they need more collective responsibility to get the expected goals.

“The boys never had time to play together, that’s what happened to them during the match, but they need more togetherness and rigorous training to qualify for the World Cup,” he said.

The ex-international also advised the Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, to look inward for local players who are zealous and thirsty for goals.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“There shouldn’t be an automatic shirt for any player for now.

“Their performance should be the determinant to feature in a match, as there must be competition in the camp to allow the best players to perform,” Omokaro said.

Must win

He, however, appealed to the national team to defeat Benin Republic in the next match, to have meaningful points on the qualifiers table, to make it to the 2026 World Cup.

NAN reports that pressure has mounted on the Super Eagles after the draw against Bafana Bafana.

Nigeria, with its third draw, has three points in Group C, while Rwanda, Benin, and South Africa all have four points.

Lesotho leads the group with five points, while Zimbabwe is at the bottom with two points.

This puts Nigeria presently in the fifth position on the table, of the six teams.

The Super Eagles will travel to Abidjan to face Benin Republic in their next 2026 World Cup qualifier.

They will be hoping to get their first win in this campaign against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

The game is scheduled for Monday, with the kick-off fixed at 5.00 p.m. Nigerian time.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

