The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumes this weekend with matchday 35, featuring crucial matches across different centres in the country.

Some clubs are facing relegation, while others are battling to be crowned league champions with only three games left in the season.

The title race remains intense between Enugu Rangers, Remo Stars, and Enyimba.

A potential title decider will be played in Enugu between the Flying Antelopes and the Peoples’ Elephant this Sunday, with the winner likely to be in pole position to win the league.

The league so far

A total of 708 goals have been scored so far, with Enugu Rangers having the record as the club with the most goals; netting 49 times so far this season.

Remo Stars are the club with the highest home win this season. The Sky Blue Stars have won 16 games each at home.

Despite languishing in the relegation zone, Sunshine Stars of Akure and Sporting Lagos have remained unbeaten at home this season.

Gombe United were the first to be relegated this season after a home loss to Sunshine Stars. They have been relegated four times in 20 years.

With the victory over Abia Warriors in Umuahia last May, Enyimba have the highest number of away wins, four this season.

They hope to add to the points when they play against Rangers at the Cathedral next Sunday.

Meanwhile, this is the first time Shooting Stars are competing for a slot on the continent since 1999.

Top four games

Oriental derby

The biggest game of the weekend is in Enugu between Rangers and Enyimba. Aside from being a derby clash, it’s also a battle to take the top position in the league.

Like the fairytale of a closely matched-up opponent, losing a point for either Enyimba or Rangers is most likely going to derail their title ambitions.

In their last meeting in Aba, both teams played a 1-1 draw, but if such a result is recorded in Enugu, this might mean doom for the Antelopes.

Enyimba has so far this season scooped a total of 15 points on the road; the highest by any team.

Moreover, the People’s Elephant’s engagement with other Oriental teams has produced 13 points from a possible 15.

They haven’t lost any game to a Southeastern club this season; the only time they drew was against Rangers in Aba.

On the other hand, Rangers have recorded only 10 points in their games against three Oriental teams. They lost just one game, which was against Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

As it stands, whoever wins Sunday’s game probably takes the bragging rights of the Oriental derby this season.

In the last 13 years, both teams have met 23 times and Rangers has seven wins while Enyimba recorded 11 victories and five draws.

The last time Rangers defeated Enyimba was in 2021, since then, the Antelope have only hosted the Elephant once at home, which they lost by a lone goal.

Rangers have won their last five home games, while Enyimba have recorded just one win and a draw.

The eagerly-anticipated Oriental Derby is one of the fixtures showing on StarTimes Beta Sports 244 Channel this weekend.

Remo Stars visit Lobi Stars in Lafia

Elsewhere in Lafia, Remo Stars need to pull the shocker to jump to the top two on the table. Currently, they are placed in the third position with 59 points, two points behind the first and tied on points with the second-placed club but with an inferior goal difference.

But the game is likely to soak the Sky Blue Stars in Lafia, seeing the precedent that they haven’t picked a point on the road against Lobi Stars.

The last time Remo Stars played Lobi Stars, it took them last-minute miracles from Sikiru Alimi and Adams Olamilekan to silence the wailing visitors.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars at the moment are spoilers, they have nothing to fight for after dropping to the fifth position in the table. With their current state, they will give Remo Stars a fight just to protect their home dignity.

The Makurdi-based club have dropped points at home four times, including a defeat. Remo Stars, on the other hand, have only won two games on the road.

Northern derby in Kano

Kano Pillars have managed to stay back in the league, unlike their counterparts Heartland who are returning to the NNL after a disastrous season in the top-flight.

They play Niger Tornadoes at the Sani Abacha’s Stadium in Kano on Sunday. Both teams have recorded more draws in their last 14 encounters, and Tornadoes, have more wins, five over Pillars who have managed only three victories.

Kano Pillars have played nine northern derbies so far this season, winning six, losing twice, and recording a draw. However, Tornadoes have won three times, lost five times, and recorded three draws in all their derby games this season.

Kano Pillars’ current form at the President’s Cup is good morale for the Sai Masi Gida boys to fight against Niger Tornadoes.

Rivers against Shooting Stars

Shooting Stars are closing in on a continental spot for the first time in 25 years.

The Oluyole Warriors are currently in fourth position with three points behind third-placed Remo Stars.

Meanwhile, to get those three points, Shooting Stars will be wrestling with Rivers United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Rivers United in their last five home games were able to win two while Shooting Stars have won three, drawn once and lost one in their last five games.

In terms of current performance, Shooting Stars are on fire.

Unfortunately, the Oluyole Warriors have never picked a point in Port Harcourt in their past meetings with Rivers United.

